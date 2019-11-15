More attention needed in the Pacific Fisheries sector

The impact of COVID-19 and climate change have prompted relevant authorities to identify certain facets of operations that need serious attention.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says prevalent issues that need more attention are centred on the need to sustain tuna supply, fisheries subsidy, the safety of observers and crew on fishing vessels and climate change impacts on off-shore fisheries.

He adds Fiji and regional countries cannot stand alone in addressing these issues and is calling on the assistance of relevant international agencies.

“Minister’s called on the Foreign Fisheries Agency to undertake regional study over the coming year, centre around how FFA members could harness their comparative advantage with respect to regional Tuna resources and maximize benefits that flow within the region.”

Koroilavesau is optimistic that the study will ensure greater processing capacity, value-adding, cross border investment, increase regional trade, and labour mobility.