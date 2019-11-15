More assistance for Vunicagi families

46 families living in Vunicagi Settlement in Dreketi were provided food packs from the Seaqaqa District Advisory Council yesterday.

The food packs were handed over to the residents by the Assistant Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and National Disaster Jale Sigarara.

Sigarara says the donation of food packs is an indication of the true spirit of that we have in our communities.

He thanked the Council on behalf of the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Council Chair Larkhan Kumar says the initiative is to support the Government during these trying times.

Vunicagi resident Mahesh Nabirhan says some of them are not well off and they are fortunate to receive the assistance.























