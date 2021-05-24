Home

News

More assistance for cattle farmers in the North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 12:05 pm

Close to 70 cattle farmers in Vanua Levu will be getting a boost with the provision of fencing materials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

They are part of 260 farmers across Fiji covered by the Beef Extension Program to increase production and minimise imports.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says they want farmers to secure their animals, increase stock and move to commercial production.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want Beef cattle production and cattle going to abattoir to increase and we fulfil the demand for beef cattle within Fiji and we don’t spend $11million on importation of beef meat. Hotels are importing fine cuts because we are not able to give them meat.”

Dr Reddy says this is the first time they are assisting a large group of cattle farmers and they will continue to help those who show an interest in increasing production.

Recipients have been reminded of their responsibilities in properly managing paddocks and fencing parameters, safeguarding cattle from diseases, managing pasture and conducting weed control.

 

