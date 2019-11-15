News
More arrests made for curfew breach
July 28, 2020 9:48 am
Only two Divisions recorded arrests for breach of curfew restrictions between 11pm to 4am.
Only two Divisions recorded arrests for breach of curfew restrictions between 11pm to 4am.
The Southern Division recorded five reports while the Central Division recorded two cases.
The five arrests in the Southern Division were made in Nadera and Laqere.
Article continues after advertisement
The arrests made in the Central Division involved two men who were found drunk and out in public.
Sponsored Links