News

More arrested for breaching curfew

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 30, 2020 8:56 am
Five people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Five people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions.

Three arrested were made in the Western Division from 11pm to four this morning.

The individuals arrested in Ba and involved three men who were found travelling in a vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

All occupants were drunk at the time and the driver is also facing an additional charge of drunk driving.

The other two arrests were made on Sunday and Monday night.

The arrest made on Sunday was reported in the Southern Division while the arrest made on Monday night was recorded in the West.

