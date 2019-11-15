Home

News

More arrested for breaching curfew

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 26, 2020 10:35 am

Fifty-one arrests for breach of curfew were recorded over the past two days.

From Saturday 11pm to Sunday 4am thirty-nine reports were recorded.

The Western Division recorded 19 cases, there were 13 arrests in the South, three in the Central while the East and Northern Divisions recorded two cases each.

From 11pm last night to 4am twelve cases were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded nine cases, two in the East while the Central Division recorded one case.

Of the fifty-one cases, three involved youths aged 17 who were drunk and found loitering in public places within the Southern Division.

Thirty-two of the cases involved twenty-five men and five women who were drunk in public.

 

