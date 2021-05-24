Home

More applications for leasing of state land received

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 12:50 pm
[File Photo]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has noted an increasing number of applications to secure vacant lands across the country.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Raijeli Taga says these state lands are advertised every six months and the increase in the number of applications is attributed to the security of tenureship and the affordability of leases.

She adds these lands are for residential, agriculture, or industrial purposes and applications will be thoroughly screened by a special committee before a final decision is made by Director Lands and the Minister.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Raijeli Taga

Dr Taga says applications to secure industrial lots must align with the government’s development goals.

“Because all the plans that we implement are aligned to the national development plan. So, whatever development or investment potential that exists that’s where we push out the vacant lands to be advertised.”

She adds that vacant state land has also attracted international business giants to invest in Fiji and boost investor confidence.

“The environment we have it gives them assurance and the confidence to come and invest in Fiji. And it has that potential to expand since Fiji is the hub of the Pacific, there intention to set up in Fiji is to reach other countries in the Pacific as well and also to be close with Australia and New Zealand who are our bigger economic partners.”

The Ministry will continue to maintain transparency while processing lease applications.

Dr Taga is hopeful that more applications will be received in the near future.

