More ambitious climate action needed

It is painful to see people knowing what climate change is but do not know how to act on it says Reverand James Bhagwan.

The Pacific Conference of Churches General Secretary says there is a lack of commitment to raise climate ambition and to tackle the impacts of climate change.

“The slang of save the Pacific, save the world is not just a slogan, it is the reality at the forefront recognizing that every day we delay decisions, every time we come to a COP where we have all the rhetorics and all the commitment but no clear concrete plans or explanations on how it is going to be done”

Bhagwan says this is an issue that requires collective support, particularly from developed countries.

“We stand up for what is right, we stand up for the lives of our people and it’s important that we fight for the decisions we make. We know that there are going to be very few things that we can take back and it’s not about the deals we make. It is not about the bilateral at the end of the day, that it’s good, that’s money for developing and things like that but it’s also recognizing that we are placed in these positions by developed countries already and we need to find solutions that help everybody not just the bigger Pacific islands but particularly the smaller Pacific islands”

He stressed Fiji and our Small Island need to take bolder and more ambitious climate action.