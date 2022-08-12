More actions needed to achieve sustainable development

The United Nations Population Fund states to achieve Agenda 2030 including the Sustainable Development Goals, all UN Member States including the Pacific have subscribed to the international community's need to leverage the full potential of all generations.

Today marks International Youth Day with the theme: Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.

The day celebrated globally is dedicated to embracing and promoting the roles that young women and men play in bringing changes by tackling common challenges in achieving sustainable development.

The United Nations Population Fund states to achieve Agenda 2030 including the Sustainable Development Goals, all UN Member States including the Pacific have subscribed to the international community’s need to leverage the full potential of all generations.

This afternoon, the Suva Civic Center will be a hive of activities for young people to showcase their talents and learn from each other.

The event aims to amplify the message that more actions are needed across all generations to achieve the SDGs.

Ministry of Youth and Sports Director, Philip Hereniko says they recognize that the principle of integrity should be adopted by the youth for sustainable progress in any work, project or activity that they involve themselves in.

UNFPA Pacific will also take the opportunity to launch the agency’s annual flagship publication, the State of World Population Report for 2022.

This year’s report is entitled “Seeing the Unseen: The case for action in the neglected crisis of unintended pregnancy.