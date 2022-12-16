More accessibility to Walesi

Walesi Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says more rural and maritime areas now have access to the Walesi platform.

He says there are over 3,500 digital satellite receivers for areas where there is no connectivity.

Maharaj says over 3,500 satellite dishes have also been installed on remote and maritime islands.

“We have done over 500 community installs, these are the villages that everyone will understand naturally that don’t have access to power, and so what we have done is instead of trying to connect each house, we have for those houses with no power supplies, most of the communities have the community hall, which has the solar system, we have provided these places with a free TV and free walesi set-up boxes.”

Maharaj says these are the ways communities are able to access important news, sports, and entertainment content.