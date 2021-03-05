Moot competition to focus on women's issues

The first round of the Inter Tertiary Law School Moot Competition kicked off today at the University of Fiji Saweni campus.

University of Fiji Students Association President, Ratu Sailosi Dawai, says the competition will run for the next few weeks between the University of the South Pacific, Fiji National University and the University of Fiji.

Dawai says the competition will be a perfect platform to raise issues surrounding gender issues.

“So the three universities have all agreed that we should all be part of the discussion of women’s right and to discuss women’s struggles that are happening in our society.”

This morning, USP took on UniFiji.

The theme for the Moot Competition is based exclusively on gender issues, especially on the rights of young women in education, gender discrimination in workplaces, women’s economic empowerment, enforcement mechanisms for domestic violence-related cases and sentencing tariffs for sexual offences.