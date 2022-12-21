Monitor your children’s: Jokhan

The Ministry of Education is urging parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children’s safety during the school holidays.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. Anjeela Jokhan says adults cannot be complacent about their children’s safety, especially when they are out swimming or traveling on our roads.

“Particularly if they go swimming or go on a picnic, it is very important. They are the most valuable things we all have so please look after them. We are doing whatever we can to make sure that when they do come back to us, in January, they are fully prepared and we are fully prepared to receive them.”

Jokhan adds that because it is still cyclone season, with heavy rain and flooding recently being experienced across the country, parents and guardians must constantly consider the welfare and whereabouts of their children.