Monitor children’s internet use: Tuisawau

[File Photo]

The internet can be a dangerous neighbourhood for everyone, but children and teens are especially vulnerable.

Cyber security consultant, Ilaitia Tuisawau is calling on parents to be vigilant in monitoring the internet use of their children as it can expose them to internet threats.

He says it comes down to regulating the amount of time children spend using the internet and imposing parental controls on certain sites and applications.

Article continues after advertisement

“You need to be aware of what they are actually doing online. We have things like TikTok and Facebook so just be aware of who your children’s friends are and beware of any changes in their behavior because that is a very good indication. As parents and guardians, you should be aware of any changes in behavior in terms of how they deal with their digital online presence.”

Tuisawau adds some of the most common internet threats that children are exposed to include downloading malware or leaking sensitive information to cyber predators.

He urges parents to have an open communication with children on their internet and use.