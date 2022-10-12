Monitor children’s activities: Police

[File Photo]

With students still on school break, police are calling on parents and guardians to continuously monitor their children’s activities.

This as concerns have been raised on the involvement of children in substance abuse related activities.

Police is urging parents and guardians to ensure children are engaged in organized activities including school holiday-assigned activities.

They are also urging parents, elders and community leaders to monitor and advise young children that substance abuse including glue sniffing, cigarettes and marijuana is detrimental to their health and future.

Police is also stressing that supervision of young children must not be left to other children, but to a responsible adult who is able to prioritize their safety.

It is also important that the whereabouts of children are known to parents and guardians.

Schools around the country will resume for the final term next Monday.