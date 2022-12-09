Monitor children: Police

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children.

The Force says this as some children are staying at home.

Police say it has been a busy week of operations for routine, covering the 2022 General Election.

The statement highlighted one particular officer, Police Constable Malakai Nasue, who assisted Fijian Elections Office escort materials across flooded areas in Lutu for pre-polling.

Meanwhile, 71 venues will be open today in the last day of pre-poll voting.