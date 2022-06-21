MoneyMinded program assists seasonal workers

An independent report by Melbourne’s RMIT University on the impact of MoneyMinded has found that the program has significantly strengthened the financial knowledge, skills, and capabilities of seasonal workers.

MoneyMinded is ANZ’s financial inclusion program.

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek says there is evidence that the program helped many seasonal workers to make the most of their income from the work trips.

This has also enabled them to invest back into their household and communities.

Yazbek says many have invested in small businesses.

“We know in some cases the workers can earn more than 10 times than they would back here in Fiji. It’s estimated that money sent back to the Pacific from overseas can make up to the 25 percent of a household income.”

He adds they are helping to build a savings culture and reducing reliance on remittances

The Country Head says they will continue to support seasonal workers and others in the community through MoneyMinded.

In 2020 ANZ Fiji delivered its flagship adult financial literacy program to more than 4,800 Fijians.

The report focuses on the impact of the program on the 254 seasonal workers from Fiji who completed the program before going to New Zealand for work.