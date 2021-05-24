Money-minded training to assist aspiring entrepreneurs

Financial literacy is a major challenge faced by Fijians, particularly among aspiring entrepreneurs in the rural and maritime areas.

Australian Humanitarian Partnership Country Committee Coordinator, Josefa Lalabalavu, says their findings since the first wave of the pandemic show that over 8,000 aspiring entrepreneurs were affected by the pandemic.

This has prompted the Australian Government, through DFAT, to provide financial assistance to these SMEs.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that planning, budgeting, making wise and solid decisions at the family as well as community level are key to socio-economic productivity.

“One of the key areas, we are focusing on is the economical livelihood. And because of that, our target is also looking at supporting women, youth, people with disability, those with diverse sexual orientation and generally supporting the marginalized communities.”

30 community beneficiaries of AHP Fiji and key partner NGOs convened in Suva yesterday to undergo the money-minded training.

Lalabalavu says the pandemic presented an opportunity for these Fijians to properly manage their income.

“What is also important, as these individuals grow in their mindset of business, it’s also about achieving targets or goals for themselves.”

Plan International Fiji organized the training and are optimistic about organizing more training for beneficiaries affected by COVID-19.