Momoedonu hailed as an honorable man

The late Ratu Tevita Momoedonu has been hailed an honorable man who believed in fostering peace for all Fijians.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama delivered a eulogy on behalf of the government at Ratu Tevita’s funeral service.

Bainimarama says the late iTaukei Sawaieke will forever be remembered as a strong leader with a good heart and a relentless focus on the well-being of his people.

Bainimarama says the government is grateful for Ratu Tevita’s 14 years of service as part of the iTaukei Land Trust Board as well as his time as Chairman of the Ba Provincial Council, the positions he held up until his passing.

The late Ratu Tevita served as Fiji’s fifth Prime Minister very briefly but assisted greatly with the transition of the government.

His first term of office was on 27 May, 2000 and his second term was from 14 to 16 March, 2001.

Prime Minister Bainimarama added that during both times he served in office, he did so not in the selfish pursuit of higher office but for the simple reason that he felt his nation needed him.

Ratu Momoedonu was laid to rest at the chiefly burial site at Viseisei Village in Vuda yesterday.