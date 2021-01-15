Mohammed Saneem welcomes reappointment

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has welcomed his reappointment.

Saneem admits that holding the position is not an easy task as it comes with challenges.

He says there are expectations and the onus is on the position holder to ensure that a fair and credible election is carried out.

“Since 2014 it has always been my effort to ensure that I comply with the letter of the law and if there is any disagreement on what that should be I live it to the Electoral Commission and the court.”

Saneem says the 2022 election will be carried out in a different environment as he will have to develop strategies given the current economic situation due to COVID-19.

The SOE says the size of the economy will also play a role to sustain the type of election Fiji will follow.