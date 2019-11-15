Former National Federation Party provisional candidate Feroz Gulam Mohammed remains in police custody.

Police say Mohammed continues to be questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.

He was arrested yesterday and questioned about his possible seditious social media post about a coup, which is believed to be the basis of his arrest.

Article continues after advertisement

Mohammed last September posted on his Facebook page that it was the best time for the military to do a coup as most of the top members of Government were away.

The Legal Aid Commission says it assisted Mohammed under its first-hour procedure upon the businessman being taken into custody by Police yesterday.

Director Legal Aid, Shahin Ali, says Mohammed, is not represented by the Commission.

He says under the first-hour procedure, a person who has been arrested or detained is able to access the commission’s legal advisory services, adding what they do is explain to him his constitutional rights as a suspect.

Ali says Mohammed had asked the Legal Aid Commission to sit in with him during the Caution Interview.

The Director says they do assist suspects during a cautioned interview if they choose to have Legal Aid and in this case, Mohammed had opted for Legal Aid to assist him.

Also clarifying on whether the commission will play any further role in the case if after the caution interview Feroz is formally charged by the Police, then he may choose to have a lawyer.

Ali says if Mohammed wants Legal Aid to represent him in Court then he would have to apply for assistance and the commission will then determine his eligibility and assess his means.

He says at this stage, Mohammed is not represented by the Legal Aid Commission.

Legal Aid Commission provides services to anyone having an annual income of below $15,000.