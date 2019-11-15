Mohammed released from police custody

Former National Federation Party Provisional Candidate Feroz Gulam Mohammed has been released from police custody.

Police has confirmed to FBC News that Mohammed was released this morning from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.

Police say investigation is still ongoing.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho had earlier said that Mohammed was being questioned about several social media posts.

The businessman was taken into police custody on Friday afternoon.

He was arrested and questioned about his possible seditious social media post about a coup, which is believed to be the basis of his arrest.

Mohammed last September posted on his Facebook page that it was the best time for the military to do a coup as most of the top members of Government were away.

The Legal Aid Commission says it had assisted Mohammed under its first-hour procedure.