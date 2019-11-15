Mohammed assisted by Commission under procedure

The Legal Aid Commission says it assisted Feroz Gulam Mohammed under its first-hour procedure upon the businessman being taken into custody by Police today.

Mohammed has been in Police custody for alleged social media posts and possible seditious comments.

Director Legal Aid, Shahin Ali, says Mohammed, is not represented by the Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

He says under the first-hour procedure, a person who has been arrested and or detained is able to access the commission’s legal advisory services, adding what they do is explain to him his constitutional rights as a suspect.

Ali says Mohammed had asked the Legal Aid Commission to sit in with him during the Caution Interview.

The Director says they do assist suspects during a cautioned interview if they choose to have Legal Aid and in this case, Mohammed had opted for Legal Aid to assist him.

Also clarifying on whether the commission will play any further role in the case if after the caution interview Feroz is formally charged by the Police, then he may choose to have a lawyer.

Ali says id Mohammed wants Legal Aid to represent him in Court then he would have to apply for assistance and the commission will then determine his eligibility and assess his means.

He says at this stage, Mohammed is not represented by the Legal Aid Commission.

Legal Aid Commission provides services to anyone having an annual income of below $15,000.

Related Story:

Feroz Gulam Mohammed arrested by Police