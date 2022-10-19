MoH takes allegations seriously

The Ministry of Health is waiting for the report from the Naitasiri Subdivision on allegations of poor patient management at the Waidina Health Centre.

The allegations have been made in a social media post.

In a statement, the Ministry says arrangements have been made to temporarily redeploy the staff concerned while organizing for daily coverage of service to ensure that health care service continue uninterrupted at the centre.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says it is fully committed to its role to provide safe and accessible health service to the people and takes allegations of poor customer care seriously.

The Ministry says it will take appropriate action on the alleged incident once the report is received.