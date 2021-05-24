Home

MoH receives more medical supplies

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 16, 2022 12:20 pm
LDS Church Elder, Paul Whippy (From Left), Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

The Ministry of Health today received more than $100,000 worth of COVID-19 medical supplies.

The supplies have been donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fiji.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fiji is not alone in the fight against the pandemic because it has been receiving world-class assistance by various diplomats and supporters.

Waqainabete says the items will be distributed to medical facilities to enhance their service delivery.

He adds that it is important to acknowledge that a major part of the Ministry’s success to contain the virus was through the generosity of donors, friends and development partners.

Since the pandemic, Fiji has received technical expertise, equipment, consumables, medicines, vaccines, and funding from its partners and other agencies.

LDS Church Elder, Paul Whippy says the church will continue to pledge its support to the Ministry and other local organisations involved in humanitarian aid.

Whippy says they have the resources to assist those in need.

