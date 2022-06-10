MOH receives 10 new ambulances

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete and Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Fong with the KOICA reps.

10 ambulances worth over $1m were today donated to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The donation was made by the Republic of Korea through its development arm KOICA.

Speaking during the handover event at Suva’s Civic Center today, Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says ambulance service is an integral part of the whole health service and it connects the people directly to the health care, thereby enhancing the people’s access to health services.

The ambulances delivered today were locally revamped.