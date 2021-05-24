MoH investigates false claims

The Health Ministry is aware of cases where individuals are using their children’s medical conditions as an excuse to obtain money unlawfully.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have also noted a few posts on social media this week one of which involving a mother who allegedly lied about her child’s health status.

Dr Waqainabete says the woman allegedly lied about the shortage of medicine at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Children’s ward.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are also reports that we have received that this has been used as a means to scam members of the public and again we ask people if this an opportunity to scam members of the public not to so because it is wrong and it also reduces the trust that people have on our ability of our children’s hospital and we have very highly qualified local doctors in our hospitals who do a very good job.”

He says the woman managed to obtain money from a certain individual by stating that her child needed flu vials and it was not available at the hospital.

The minister adds that they are following up on the case and found no basis for it.

Dr Waqainabete says the health officers are aware of the details of every child that gets admitted into any of the hospitals and their medical status is monitored.