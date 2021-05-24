MOH commends and encourages frontliners

Being a frontliner requires commitment and passion says Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

While commending the efforts done so far by our frontliners in the fight against COVID-19, Dr Waqainabete says it’s been a long way since we began the COVID-19 battle and this was clearly shown by them especially when most sacrifice their family time to help in getting Fiji COVID-19 contained once again.

Dr.Waqainabete says the pandemic has brought about team work within the Health Ministry, other government ministries and agencies.

“Your work is very important and we are indebted and we are very grateful for all the work that you have done. It requires commitment, it requires compassion, it requires professionalism and we know that at this moment in time, you are there in the front-line, on behalf of the grateful nation they are looking after all of us.”

Dr Waqainabete also commended the effort done by those behind the scene in ensuring that work is efficiently executed.

“I also want to say thank you to those that may not be seen at the frontline, the logistics people that actually take you to wherever you need to go, our drivers, store men, those who work in cleaning, these are all important, we are all part of the frontline crew and I want to encourage you today that we look towards you and we know that at this moment in time Fiji is also looking to you.”

The Health Minister says frontliners are doing their part and its crucial for every Fijian to be responsible and play their part during this challenging times as the fight against the killer virus continues.