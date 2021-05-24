MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation

The Australian and New Zealand Medical Assistance Team’s particular focus has now been applied to mitigate the seriousness of COVID-19 in the Western Division.

ANZMAT Charlie Team Leader, Bronte Martin says they will apply the lessons learned from the operation in the Central Division.

Martin says they continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health new cases have emerged with growing admissions at hospitals in the West in the past week.

“One week ago we have a team over there working, in particular in Lautoka hospital and referring hospitals around there to make sure that all of the good separation and lesson that have been gained from the response team are essentially then translated and applied across in the Western division.”

Martin says every Fijian needs to do their part, get vaccinated, and follow COVID-safe measures.

She says efforts by healthcare workers have been tremendous especially in preventing what would have been a disaster for the country.

She says quick mitigation has saved Fiji more lives.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the team from ANZMAT has been helpful.

“Hon. Speaker the WHO and the ANZMAT are not only providing virtual daily advice but in addition, they are physically present in mentoring, guiding and evaluating the work on the ground.”

Doctor Waqainabete says they continue to welcome advice from the group given their high level of expertise.