Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|15,000kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 17, 2021 4:17 am

The Australian and New Zealand Medical Assistance Team’s particular focus has now been applied to mitigate the seriousness of COVID-19 in the Western Division.

ANZMAT Charlie Team Leader, Bronte Martin says they will apply the lessons learned from the operation in the Central Division.

Martin says they continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health new cases have emerged with growing admissions at hospitals in the West in the past week.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“One week ago we have a team over there working, in particular in Lautoka hospital and referring hospitals around there to make sure that all of the good separation and lesson that have been gained from the response team are essentially then translated and applied across in the Western division.”

Martin says every Fijian needs to do their part, get vaccinated, and follow COVID-safe measures.

She says efforts by healthcare workers have been tremendous especially in preventing what would have been a disaster for the country.

She says quick mitigation has saved Fiji more lives.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the team from ANZMAT has been helpful.

 

“Hon. Speaker the WHO and the ANZMAT are not only providing virtual daily advice but in addition, they are physically present in mentoring, guiding and evaluating the work on the ground.”

Doctor Waqainabete says they continue to welcome advice from the group given their high level of expertise.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.