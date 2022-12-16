MOG pleased with polling

The Multinational Observers Group (MOG) says they have not significant irregularities during voting in the Fijian General Election.

In releasing its preliminary report, the Co-Chairs of the group, which includes Rebekha Sharkie, Dharmendra Sharma, and HE Ambassador Muhsin Syihab, say they have had full access.

Sharkie says they have been basing observations based on evidence and Fijians were able to exercise their rights to vote freely.

She says the Fijian Elections Office informed them of the Wednesday night glitch and the observers have noted that this was rectified, and significant procedures were put in place.

Sharkie adds after adding quality checks, that has seen results coming in slower than anticipated.

MOG says they found that the FEO has ensured that it built on from the lessons from 2014 and 2018.

The final report will be released in the first quarter of next year.

