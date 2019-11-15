MOE’s counsellors program to come into effect in 2021

The Ministry of Education will roll out their counsellors program from next year.

Head of National Education Service Delivery, Timoci Bure says they have been working behind the scenes over the last four to five years with the National Substance Abuse and Advisory Council to identify the critical personnel.

Bure made the comments as part of a submission earlier this week to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense.

“About close to 34 counsellors that we have identified and we have given them training program for capacity building. They will be taking up those important positions from 2021, next year, as counsellors in respective schools with large school roll and also schools that have issues pertaining to behavior management.”

Bure’s presentation was in support of Fiji’s adoption of the optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

Public submissions are currently been reviewed by the committee who also have two other treaties, namely the Madrid Agreement concerning the international registration of marks and the protocol relating to the Madrid Agreement, the Paris Convention for the protection of industrial property.