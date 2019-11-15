MOE to include finance officers at district level

The Ministry of Education is working to improve its anti-corruption measures with the inclusion of finance officers at the district level.

Speaking before the Public Accounts Committee yesterday, the Ministry’s Director Finance Donish Lal highlighted the need to ensure financial integrity with the use of school grants.

Lal says this will also ensure that the Ministry is able to carry out timely audits.

“As part of the Ministry’s ongoing resource development, in future we will having Finance Officers in district level as well. Currently we have got Audit Officers at divisional levels as well as headquarters, but obviously moving forward we obviously will have Finance Officers at district level focusing on training and development for Heads of School and School Management as well as conducting audits.”

The Education Ministry and FICAC made a joint submission to the Public Accounts Committee on the Performance Audit on the Effectiveness of Institutional Framework for Preventing Corruption.