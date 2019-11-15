MOE on the lookout for teachers

The Ministry of Education is on the lookout for teachers to host classes on the Walesi Platform which will be launched later this month.

The Ministry has been rolling out educational programs on Channel 9 having engaged the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to produce the home-based learning shows.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they will be holding auditions for teachers.

“After the auditions they will be contributing to this channel and they will also become the face of the Ministry and we are looking forward to some very interesting lesson segments from our teachers. Again, I’d like to thank all those teachers who have communicated with us and have forwarded us some very very interesting lesson videos which the students will be able to see after the 18th of May”.

Akbar adds the Ministry has been getting a lot of feedback regarding the Walesi Platform as students all over the country have been on holiday from the 23rd of March.