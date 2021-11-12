Home

Court

MoE Clerical Officer charged by FICAC

45
November 13, 2021 6:40 am

A Clerical Officer of the Ministry of Education was produced at the Anti-Corruption Division Court yesterday afternoon.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Shayal Rachna Prasad with one count of owning property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that between April 4th, 2017, and June 25th, 2020 she received and had owned property that could reasonably be suspected of having been derived from proceeds of crime, from one Rahul Ravikash Kumar.

Article continues after advertisement

The property included were namely a York Treadmill, a Singer Sewing Machine, a Pulsar Watch, an S10 Plus Samsung Mobile Phone, and a Toyota Aqua vehicle with the registration number “NAINA7”.

Prasad was released on a $1,000 bail and has been ordered not to change her residential address without prior approval from the Court.

She was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, not to
re-offend while on bail, surrender all travel documents, and not apply for any new travel documents until the conclusion of the case.

Prasad has to report to the FICAC Office on the last Friday of every month between 8 am and 4 pm.

A stop departure order has been issued against Prasad.

The matter has been adjourned to December 22nd for the second phase
disclosures to be served.

 

