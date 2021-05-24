MoE clarifies teachers pay

The Ministry of Education has increased salaries of 1,454 teachers who have upgraded their qualification in the last four years.

The clarification comes following queries by the Fiji Teachers Union after the Ministry’s press conference last week.

Permanent Secretary, Anjeela Jokhan says the Ministry as an employer is looking at all teacher grievances including salary anomalies based on established procedures.

Article continues after advertisement

She is requesting teachers to liaise with the Ministry who will investigate all grievances and act accordingly.

Jokhan is advising teachers with Diploma and Certificate level qualifications get an upgrade if they wish to receive a higher salary.

This is done as per the Teacher Remuneration Setting Policy.

The policy allows teachers to either progress to higher positions or to compete in a field where there are more graduates fully qualified to teach in a certain discipline.

Jokhan says teachers with a degree and teacher training qualifications (education units including practicum) are paid between $22,528.74 an $26,283.53 per annum.

She says the Ministry regrets if this has caused confusion as only the upper range was mentioned during the Press Conference last week.

Jokhan reiterated the Government has increased salaries of teachers and post holders twice in the last seven years.