News

MoE and UNICEF launch COVID safety messages

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 2:12 pm
UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative, Vathinee Jitjaturunt [left] with Premila Kumar during the launch of COVID safety messages for schools

Raising COVID awareness is vital in preparing the students to be part of the new normal.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education together with UNICEF has launched COVID safety messages for schools.

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative, Vathinee Jitjaturunt says everyone has a role to play in ensuring students safely return to schools.

Jitjaturunt says the communication products involve, posters, stickers, cards and checklists.

“Parents together with the school management, teachers and communities must ensure that children return to school and practice COVID safe measures. This includes wearing mask, washing hands regularly and keeping safe distance as much as possible.”

Jitjaturunt says some parents and children may be worried with the increasing number of new COVID Cases

She says it is normal to be worried and concerned, however it is important that stakeholders ensure that schools are safe.

