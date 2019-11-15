Modernized library for residents of Tavua

The newly renovated Tavua Public Library will serve the residents of Tavua and surrounding areas.

The Library was officially opened by the Minister of Education, Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says the Tavua Public Library was established in 1990 and was partly damaged in 2016 by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

She says the Library closed for renovations in December 2019 and is now reopened with a face-lift.

The Library offers a modernized service and has an automated system in place which makes issuing of library books easier and more manageable.

The Education Minister says they are committed to expanding and improving the library and information services of the country, so citizens can have access to opportunities for reading and learning within a reasonable distance from their homes and workplaces.

Akbar says the Education Ministry will continue to work towards enabling a smarter Fiji and wishes all Fijians a Happy Independence Day.