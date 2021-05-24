Modernized Command Centre to assist police

The renovated and modernized Fiji Police National Command and Co-ordination Centre in Totogo, Suva has opened at a right time.

Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu says as stated by the Prime Minister – the government is considering the review of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Seruiratu says this will put more demand on police operations in maintaining national security.

He adds the state of the art monitoring systems at the Command and Co-ordination Centre will offer a more secure and safer Fiji.

“The reopening of businesses, the tourism sector and Fiji re-opening itself to the world in our bid to reclaim Fiji’s strong economy as alluded to by the Prime Minister will require the Fiji Police Force’s total commitment in providing a conducive environment that will spur economic activity.”

Seruiratu says technology is the way forward for most policing agencies and the upgrade at the Centre will augur well for the government’s vision to economic recovery.

He adds this now places high expectations on the Force and the onus will be on the officers to work together to get the desired results.

“This modern security facility enables and promotes trade, creates investment opportunities as it will improve service delivery through quicker response times, better coordination, effective push and pull of resources and smarter deployment.”

The upgrade was made possible through a partnership between Fiji, Australia and New Zealand Police forces.

Under the Veilomani and Vuvale partnerships training packages were also provided to officers across the four divisions.