Moce students receive assistance

Students and teachers of the two schools on Moce Island in Lau have received educational materials from the Government, AusAID and UNICEF.

Moce Secondary School Vice-Principal, Vunise Taufa, says they’re fortunate to receive relief items as students and teachers were in need after the passing of TC Yasa and TC Ana.

The items include school bags, stationery and other learning materials.

“Inside there are books, stationaries which is really needed for the students after two consecutive cyclones that affected our area. Those assistance is very helpful for the students and teachers in both the Primary and Secondary school students.”

Taufa adds these learning tools will create an enabling environment for students who’ve recently been through tremendous ordeals.