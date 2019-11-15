Mobility aids not to be taken for granted

A lot of mobility aids have been donated over the years but the issue of how receiving recipients maintain their assistive devices is a concern.

The Spinal Injury Association says it’s important that people living with disabilities and their families understand the value of assistance being given by goodwill people.

SIA Executive Director, Joshko Wakaniyasi says these mobility aids help in ensure Fijians living with disabilities carry out their daily activities and participate more actively in community life.

Wakaniyasi says the assistance should not be taken for granted.

“A lot of times we give out wheelchairs’ – how well do the families look after it? Does not mean the product is of no financial obligation to recipients that you don’t have to worry knowing you didn’t pay for it. These equipment are very expensive and it’s from someone’s good heart and good thoughts that enable this equipment to be brought over to Fiji.”

Meanwhile, SIA yesterday received the 16TH consignment of mobility aid from PhysioNet UK which was facilitated by Vodafone ATH Foundation.