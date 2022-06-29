Mobile Soil Testing Caravan Launched

[Source: Supplied]

A mobile soil testing caravan has been launched by the Ministry of Agriculture to bring soil testing facilities closer to the farmers’ doorstep.

The mobile soil testing caravan will deliver services such as soil sampling, testing of pH, Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium levels.

It also provides an instant analytical report which can then be issued to farmers, advising them of their soil health status while also providing recommendations on the dosages of fertilizers needed and the necessary soil amendments required to correct soil fertility.

Launching the mobile laboratory in Bilalevu, Sigatoka, Minister for Agriculture and Environment Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this was made to de-centralize the soil testing exercise and make it readily accessible to all farmers nationwide.

He also reminded commercial and semi-commercial farmers to take advantage of the mobile testing laboratory to ensure that they plant suitable crops on the piece of land they are farming on to maximize their production levels and yields.