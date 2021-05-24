Mobile remittances at all-time high

Remittances through mobile money platforms recorded a three-fold increase of approximately $82.1 million in 2020, compared to 2019.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says this has enabled businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to remain afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When remittances comes in, particularly in the rural and maritime areas, Fijians can buy essentials from local stores, are circulating money in their communities and in the economy. It emerged as a critical avenue for getting financial support across to the people a lot easier.”

Koya says the shift to digitalization of financial services for the majority of businesses has helped maintain commercial operations during the imposed lockdowns and curfews.

He says the Government has put in place a number of policies and initiatives to harness the potential of digital innovation and boost public participation and encourage fair competition.