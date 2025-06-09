Mobile clinics to bring cancer screening

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Pinktober is not just about pink ribbons. It is a national call to action to save lives, says Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

She delivered the message last night while officiating at the Fiji Cancer Society’s Landmark Lighting 2025 at the Grand Pacific Hotel, which marked the official launch of Pinktober.

Kiran states cancer remains one of Fiji’s deadliest health battles. In 2022, 541 women lost their lives to the three leading cancers, with 182 of them to breast cancer alone.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

She said families must break the silence around cancer, speak openly and include women and men in education efforts.

She pressed the importance of healthy living, urging Fijians to turn to local produce such as rourou and bele instead of processed foods that fuel poor health.

The Minister also announced the Ministry will expand outreach this month to Namosi, Nadarivatu, Bua and Vanua Balavu.

Mobile clinics will be rolled out to deliver cancer screenings, reproductive health awareness, and medical consultations to rural and maritime communities.

Kiran said Pinktober was about hope, hope that education can save lives that compassion gives strength to patients and that support for the Fiji Cancer Society will bring real change.

