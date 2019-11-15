Mobil unveils premium tank in Suva

Mobil Oil Fiji has successfully commissioned its largest petrol tank at the Suva Terminal.

The tank stores premium unleaded petrol helping Mobil to meet the growing demand.

Country Manager, Adi Tamara says despite TC Harold and COVID-19 they still focused on safety and efficiency to prepare the tank for reliable fuel supply.

Tamara says the team worked hard to refurbish the existing tank.

He adds that strict measures in response to the pandemic was put in place so people and workplaces remain safe.

Mobil has an important role to play in supplying essential energy.

The Company has operated in Fiji for more than 100 years and aims to continue supplying fuel to service stations across the country.