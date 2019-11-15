Mobil continues to support Fijians despite COVID-19

Despite COVID-19 affecting investment plans of some businesses, Mobil Oil Fiji has continued to support the economy.

Commissioning Mobil’s premium tank in Suva yesterday, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says it’s reassuring to see that the company is focused on working safely through the pandemic.

Koya says Mobil Fiji has also supported various Government initiatives at the beginning of this year in an effort to keep Fijians safe.

The company has also been at the forefront of fighting against climate change.

“These corporate social responsibility initiatives have certainly made a positive impact on the lives of all Fijians. Mobile Oil Fiji is committed to meeting growing demands for energy in the group. Globally strives to reduce environmental print impacts at the same time. I am actually told that Mobile Oil globally has been involved in the forefront of climate research for about four decades and understanding and working with the world’s leading experts on climate till date. These many hours of dedication has seen Mobil’s investment of about ten billion dollars to develop lower-emission energy solutions since the year 2000.”

Mobil Oil Fiji yesterday successfully commissioned its largest petrol tank at the Suva Terminal.

Country Manager, Adi Tamara says despite TC Harold and COVID-19 they still focused on safety and efficiency to prepare the tank for reliable fuel supply.