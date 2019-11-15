Mobil assists first responders

Mobil Oil is supporting the Ministry of Health and Fiji Police by supplying fuel to help keep Fijians safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The support is aimed at helping contact tracing of community members who have recently arrived in Fiji, or who may have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Lead Country Manager, Adi Tamara, says the company wants to support the response to COVID-19 and help keep Fijians safe.

The fuel retailer adds they've kept fuel flowing to service stations and other essential businesses throughout the pandemic.
























