MOA aims to improve decision-making

Jale Daucakacaka

August 9, 2022

The Ministry of Agriculture is determined to improve its capacity in measuring comparative advantage and enhancing evidence-based decision-making.

The Ministry recently held a workshop in Suva with the support from the European Union on sustainable rural livelihoods.

EU Program Manager Economic Cooperation Alejandro Matos-Lopez says the results of the training will help improve the knowledge and skills of the participants in measuring comparative advantage.

“I think the analysis of the policies is something that can be applied not only when we are making a new policy or strategy but some of the elements could also be integrated into making new projects or programs.”

Lopez says it is critical to have refresher courses in policy analysis because it is centred on the work that the Ministry is doing.

He adds this will also help the Ministry achieve its short-term and long-term goals.

