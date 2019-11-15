Mixed reactions to Rabuka’s resignation

The announcement Sitiveni Rabuka’s resignation from parliament caught many MPs by surprise.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka who may become the next Opposition Leader in Parliament, says the Party has lost a political icon and a great leader in his own right.

“This country needs a lot of institutions to be strengthened and someone like him is someone we can call up for help and he has agreed to do that. We are still trying to process this, no doubt at the end of the day we’ll know where we stand.”

Article continues after advertisement

Opposition MP and predecessor to Rabuka, Ro Teimumu Kepa believes he has made a carefully thought out move.

“I think it took a lot of guts I admire people with guts and courage. He has taken some time to consider what his future role is. He was able to tell us today he has resigned and left us with clear conscience and a clean heart.”

MP Lynda Tabuya who is a staunch supporter of Rabuka, says she is fully behind the move.

“I stand by the decision by the former Leader of Opposition and I thank him for his service over the last two years and continue to support him in any decision that he makes.”

MP Mosese Bulitavu says Rabuka’s resignation did not come as a surprise.

“As a member of parliament, he has done the honorable thing. That will be his own decision.”

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the NFP has always stood with the former Opposition Leader.

“As you know when the new parliament began in 2018 the three NFP members supported Rabuka to be the leader of Opposition and since then we have worked with him.”

Rabuka remains a member of SODELPA.