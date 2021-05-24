Home

News

Mitigation measures to benefit all

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 19, 2021 4:38 am
World Health Organization Head of Climate Change, Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum. [File Photo]

Larger nations implementing climate change mitigation measures will not only be favoring small nations but their own citizens as well.

World Health Organization Head of Climate Change, Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, says while small island nations are suffering the most from climate change, bigger nations have also not been spared.

For instance this week, India has had to close schools indefinitely and shut down some coal-burning power plants to reduce air pollution.

Article continues after advertisement

India has been accused of watering down a COP26 climate deal to cut coal consumption.

Campbell-Lendrum says developed nations must start putting the interest and the health of their population first while acting on climate change.

“The impact of unsustainable transport systems, poor diets, polluting energy systems is already killing lots of people in your nations so it is in the world’s interest and the most vulnerable interest to act on climate change. It is also a good deal for you. So you are not just doing this as a favor to others, it is the thing that you need to do to protect and improve the lives of your own populations.”

The World Meteorological Organization is advising countries to start planning ahead to mitigate the risks of future disasters as global warming is not uniform with temperatures varying in different regions.

