Misuse of funds for new Savusavu market under investigation

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 24, 2020 7:20 am

The misuse of funds allocated for the construction of the new Savusavu market is currently being investigated.

Labasa and Savusavu Town Council Board Chair, Justin Hunter told a talanoa session with the Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar in Labasa last night, there were many things not done properly for the market project.

He says they were not happy with the tender process, the contracts, and many things about it adding it was the only development plan that did not have the input of an architect.

Hunter revealed this after being asked about the development of the new Savusavu market as the current market conditions are not up to par.

Hunter says they have developed another plan, and it will be undertaken for the long term but for now, they will upgrade the current temporary market and move all those using tents back inside.

 

 

