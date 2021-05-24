Missionaries ready to hand over

The Missionary Society of Saint Columban in Fiji is prepared to hand over the baton to younger missionaries to carry on the duties of the Roman Catholic Church.

February 22nd marks the 70th anniversary of the arrival of 13 priests from Ireland and Australia to work in the Diocese of Suva.

Father John McEvoy says they must prepare their missionaries for the future.

Father John McEvoy

“The day of the European missionaries are finished. We are moving on and we are handing over to a younger generation of Columbans and we’re training young men for missionary priesthood and we’re also sending lay missionaries abroad to missions as well.”

The St. Columban missionary is involved in priestly work, founding Saint Agnes Parish, Samabula and Nausori parishes.

Columban missionaries also built prominent schools in Fiji, like Xavier College in Ba, Saint Thomas High School in Lautoka, and Saint Bedes College in Savusavu.